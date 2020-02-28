Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,681 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 58,076 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,725,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 945,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,316,000 after acquiring an additional 494,100 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRO. Raymond James upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Brown & Brown from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE BRO traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.62. The company had a trading volume of 253,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,946. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average is $39.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.56 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.29%.

In other news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,184,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $216,567.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

