Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Kemper worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kemper by 10.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Kemper by 4.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the third quarter worth approximately $3,999,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kemper by 1.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Kemper by 7.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMPR traded down $1.95 on Friday, reaching $68.61. 27,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,666. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kemper Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.97.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Kemper had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kemper Corp will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $2,628,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

