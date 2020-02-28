Sei Investments Co. Decreases Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,340 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Spectrum Brands worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 11,360.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPB. ValuEngine cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

In other news, CFO Jeremy W. Smeltser acquired 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.17 per share, with a total value of $499,711.85. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,310.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Maura acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.73 per share, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 371,148 shares in the company, valued at $23,282,114.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 27,014 shares of company stock worth $1,625,038. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPB traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.95. The stock had a trading volume of 26,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,980. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.42. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $66.50.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.13). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 58.74%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.