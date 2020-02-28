Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Avnet worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Avnet by 773.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 739,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,905,000 after buying an additional 849,502 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1,605.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 570,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,382,000 after acquiring an additional 537,110 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 381,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,977,000 after acquiring an additional 199,128 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2,657.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 185,856 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $10,840,642.28. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cross Research cut Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

Shares of Avnet stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.99. 703,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,847. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.85. Avnet has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $49.03.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

