Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Position in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,309 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,066,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,772,000 after purchasing an additional 183,283 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,136,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 11.3% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,245,000 after buying an additional 58,223 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 88.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 514,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,660,000 after buying an additional 240,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 304.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 232,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,046,000 after buying an additional 175,234 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W stock traded down $9.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.14. 7,836,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,942. Wayfair Inc has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $173.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.84.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wayfair from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Wayfair from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.64.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 5,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $437,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $53,737,500.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,519. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

