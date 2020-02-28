Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,637 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.23% of Conduent worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 153.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 28.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Conduent in the third quarter valued at $155,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Conduent from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Conduent from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conduent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

Shares of CNDT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.21. 1,481,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,800. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $725.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.87. Conduent Inc has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conduent Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

