Sei Investments Co. Has $2.53 Million Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 141,442 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 40.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACC stock traded down $1.87 on Friday, reaching $43.25. The stock had a trading volume of 124,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,076. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.02 and a beta of 0.38. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.31.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. American Campus Communities’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

