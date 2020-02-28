Sei Investments Co. Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,473 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Popular were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Popular by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 50.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.35. 50,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,604. Popular Inc has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.64.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $619.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.25 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 23.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Popular Inc will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

