Sei Investments Co. Has $2.65 Million Stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,962 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of Urban Edge Properties worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 619.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

UE traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.11. 42,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.31. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $21.74.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.02 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UE. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

