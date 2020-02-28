Sei Investments Co. Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 579.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 55,758 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 33.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 20.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $140,819.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $3,185,849.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,605,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,944,198.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,698. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.74.

JWN stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,175,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,762. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 41.69%.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

