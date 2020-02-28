Sei Investments Co. Has $2.74 Million Stake in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneMain alerts:

Shares of NYSE OMF traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.42. The company had a trading volume of 69,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,091. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.28. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $48.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.64.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $2.83 per share. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OMF shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.