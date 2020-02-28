Sei Investments Co. Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,973 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Centerstate Bank worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Centerstate Bank by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Centerstate Bank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Centerstate Bank by 10.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Centerstate Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSFL. BidaskClub cut Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens lowered Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In related news, Director Ernest S. Pinner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSFL traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $20.54. The stock had a trading volume of 44,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.26. Centerstate Bank Corp has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $26.79. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $208.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.77 million. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 26.46%. Research analysts predict that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Centerstate Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.66%.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

