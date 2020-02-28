Sei Investments Co. Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 24,595 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLB. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 176.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 60,958 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $4,406,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,998 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $140,819.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,084 shares of company stock valued at $15,627,309 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

DLB stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.99. The stock had a trading volume of 22,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,136. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.09 and a twelve month high of $73.20.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $291.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.81 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 16.71%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DLB shares. B. Riley lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

