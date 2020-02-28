Sei Investments Co. Has $2.85 Million Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 343.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 51,611 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIC. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 8.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 38.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 31,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 7.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MIC shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.29.

MIC stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.44. The stock had a trading volume of 59,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.44. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $45.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.50 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%. Macquarie Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

