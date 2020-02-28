Sei Investments Co. Has $2.93 Million Holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 971,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,289,000 after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 35.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 911,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,796,000 after purchasing an additional 240,524 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,808,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 436,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,588,000 after purchasing an additional 261,000 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 135,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,518,000 after acquiring an additional 72,500 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GWPH. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $203.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.58.

In related news, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $48,967.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cabot Brown sold 3,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $30,682.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,590.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 908,916 shares of company stock valued at $8,575,650. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.33. The company had a trading volume of 569,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,995. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12 month low of $95.71 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.28 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.68.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.92 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

