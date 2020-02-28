Sei Investments Co. Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,369 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.15% of Atkore International Group worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 401.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Atkore International Group in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of ATKR stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.25. 10,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.36. Atkore International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $43.50.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $447.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.80 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 67.84%. Atkore International Group’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

In other Atkore International Group news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $931,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,425.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $253,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,703.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,289 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

