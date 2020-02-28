Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 98.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,318 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Cogent Communications worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,235,000 after buying an additional 105,911 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 5.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 605,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,340,000 after purchasing an additional 32,627 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 554,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 454,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,909,000 after purchasing an additional 23,810 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 93.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 205,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

CCOI stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.45. 16,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,870. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $48.04 and a 52-week high of $78.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.65, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day moving average is $63.41.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $140.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $62,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,107. 10.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

