Sei Investments Co. Invests $2.79 Million in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 61,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $38.17. 101,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,864,122. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $49.28. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

