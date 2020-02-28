Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,506 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Allergan by 81.4% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allergan during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allergan during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 140.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.72.

AGN traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,420. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.66. The company has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. Allergan plc has a 52-week low of $114.27 and a 52-week high of $202.21.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. Allergan’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Allergan’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.