Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,982 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,747 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of PROS worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in PROS by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,023,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,320,000 after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PROS by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,806,000 after purchasing an additional 24,671 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PROS by 347.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 198,720 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in PROS by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 234,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 1.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 182,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PROS alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.89. The company had a trading volume of 328,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,940. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $75.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 1.06.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). PROS had a negative net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. The company had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PROS in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of PROS in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.92.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $678,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,706 shares in the company, valued at $12,595,407.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Petersen sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $118,663.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,359,379.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,681 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.