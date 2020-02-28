Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,687 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Centurylink by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 37,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $43,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Centurylink stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $11.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,411,505. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. Centurylink Inc has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

CTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.35.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

