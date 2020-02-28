Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 306.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,204 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of II-VI worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IIVI. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of II-VI by 26,780.6% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,357,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337,648 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,943,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,629 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 852,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,024,000 after acquiring an additional 484,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,047,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,273,000 after acquiring an additional 421,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IIVI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of II-VI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $975,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,332,656.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $353,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IIVI traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.35 and a beta of 1.17. II-VI, Inc. has a one year low of $26.93 and a one year high of $43.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.58.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $666.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

