Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Sterling Bancorp worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STL. ValuEngine raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 20th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.08.

Sterling Bancorp stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.31. The company had a trading volume of 334,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,252. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $22.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $98,605.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $86,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,987.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

