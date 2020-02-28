Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.31% of MTS Systems worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in MTS Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in MTS Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $581,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in MTS Systems by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,223 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in MTS Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in MTS Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MTSC. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of MTS Systems from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

In related news, EVP Steven B. Harrison bought 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.53 per share, with a total value of $60,071.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.46 per share, for a total transaction of $90,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,380 shares of company stock worth $195,491. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MTS Systems stock traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $39.63. The stock had a trading volume of 11,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,098. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. MTS Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $63.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.08 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). MTS Systems had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MTS Systems Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. MTS Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

