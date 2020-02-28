Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,587 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

In related news, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $63,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at $839,752.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 1,746,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.00 per share, with a total value of $200,844,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Howard Hughes stock traded down $6.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.60. 10,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,328. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.76 and a 200 day moving average of $121.81. Howard Hughes Corp has a fifty-two week low of $91.82 and a fifty-two week high of $135.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.77. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $284.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Howard Hughes Corp will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

