Sei Investments Co. Sells 114,994 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 82.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,994 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Okta by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Okta by 37,668.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 912,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,881,000 after acquiring an additional 910,449 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Okta by 75.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 415,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,861,000 after acquiring an additional 178,588 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 394,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,695,000 after acquiring an additional 73,506 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKTA stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,614,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,206. Okta Inc has a 1-year low of $70.44 and a 1-year high of $142.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.28.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 53.08%. The firm had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Okta from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Okta from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.72.

In other news, CFO William E. Losch sold 21,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $2,459,504.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,828.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total transaction of $5,974,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,262 shares of company stock worth $17,891,102. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

