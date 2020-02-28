Sei Investments Co. Sells 12,395 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,395 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.23% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 35.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NXRT traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,021. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average is $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.33.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Securities started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.07.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

