Sei Investments Co. Sells 26,776 Shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,776 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of PS Business Parks worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PSB shares. KeyCorp downgraded PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

NYSE:PSB traded down $6.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.59. The stock had a trading volume of 12,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,026. PS Business Parks Inc has a 52 week low of $143.73 and a 52 week high of $192.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 61.95%.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total value of $386,826.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Petersen sold 700 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $122,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

