Sei Investments Co. Sells 27,947 Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,947 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 8.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $1,218,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anthony Civale sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $119,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,548,420 shares of company stock valued at $221,110,881 in the last three months. 46.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of APO traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $40.85. 3,319,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273,484. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.95. Apollo Global Management LLC has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $52.67.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $448.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.11 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

