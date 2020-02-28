Sei Investments Co. Sells 31,964 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,964 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Valley National Bancorp worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

In related news, Director Peter V. Maio purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $219,200.00. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.24. 3,378,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,326. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $276.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

