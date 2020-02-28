Sei Investments Co. Sells 43,530 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,530 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 688,837 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 277.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 662,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 487,008 shares in the last quarter. Green Street Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,512,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $2,319,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,696,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,741,000 after purchasing an additional 219,747 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DRH traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,006,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,642. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $11.79.

DRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

