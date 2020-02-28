Sei Investments Co. Sells 53,783 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 68.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 53,783 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.14% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 22,924 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.17.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $794,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 160,968 shares in the company, valued at $17,706,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LGND traded down $13.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.29. The stock had a trading volume of 56,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 65.66 and a current ratio of 66.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.58. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.45 and a 52 week high of $130.50.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 523.19%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

