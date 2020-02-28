Sei Investments Co. Sells 7,040 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,897 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,299,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $165,237,000 after acquiring an additional 46,120 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,156,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,847,000 after buying an additional 1,244,778 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Vodafone Group by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,286,484 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,936 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,308 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,018,000 after purchasing an additional 65,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth $32,878,000. 8.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Vodafone Group stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.18. 644,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,886,959. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.