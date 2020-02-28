Sei Investments Co. Sells 7,668 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,668 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of Herman Miller worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLHR. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 433,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,002,000 after buying an additional 107,674 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 226,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 18,591 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Herman Miller by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 225,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Herman Miller by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,618 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Herman Miller news, insider John J. Mcphee sold 16,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $676,748.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $916,035.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 18,701 shares of company stock worth $766,834 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR traded down $1.79 on Friday, reaching $33.63. 25,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,794. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average of $43.85. Herman Miller, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.10 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is 28.28%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Herman Miller has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

