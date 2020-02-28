Sei Investments Co. Sells 8,158 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,158 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 212.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 37,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 25,684 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 135.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 21,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MGM. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.92.

NYSE:MGM traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,102,899. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average of $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $9,746,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

