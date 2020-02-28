Sei Investments Co. Takes $2.76 Million Position in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,000. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Selective Insurance Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $105,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 25.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 76.0% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIGI traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.00. The stock had a trading volume of 25,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,191. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.66. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 20.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

