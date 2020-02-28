Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.23% of Medifast worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MED. Engaged Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the third quarter worth approximately $53,113,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Medifast by 133.4% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 342,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,463,000 after buying an additional 195,604 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Medifast by 34.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 393,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,783,000 after purchasing an additional 100,817 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 147,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,280,000 after acquiring an additional 78,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Medifast by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after acquiring an additional 48,983 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medifast stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.81. The company had a trading volume of 287,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,218. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.71. Medifast Inc has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $159.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.17 and a 200 day moving average of $100.72.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. Medifast had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $170.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medifast Inc will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 75.84%.

MED has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Medifast from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medifast from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Dougherty & Co cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.33.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

