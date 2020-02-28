Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 367.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 616,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,987,000 after purchasing an additional 484,384 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,076.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 257,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,147,000 after purchasing an additional 235,935 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $15,577,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,062,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,641,000 after buying an additional 131,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $8,061,000. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,480.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VNO. Cfra cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Shares of NYSE VNO traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.07. The company had a trading volume of 103,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,986. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $54.43 and a 1-year high of $70.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.31.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $460.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.12 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 163.55%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.64%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

