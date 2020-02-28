SelfSell (SSC) Price Reaches $0.0003

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. SelfSell has a total market cap of $128,405.00 and $5,765.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfSell coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, OKEx and Bitinka. During the last seven days, SelfSell has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SelfSell alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00040378 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000188 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Coin Profile

SSC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, LBank and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SelfSell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfSell and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.