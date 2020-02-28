Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.63.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRTS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 213.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Mairs & Power INC bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRTS opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.06 million, a PE ratio of -37.00 and a beta of -0.65. Sensus Healthcare has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. Analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

