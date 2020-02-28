Sentient Coin (SEN) Trading Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex. Over the last week, Sentient Coin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Sentient Coin has a market cap of $761,948.00 and $12,278.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sentient Coin Profile

Sentient Coin (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

