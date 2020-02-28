Sentinel Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $282,462.00 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $282,462.00 and $356.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, COSS, CoinBene and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain’s genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, COSS and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

