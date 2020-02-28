Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) Short Interest Up 16.8% in February

Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 180,200 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the January 30th total of 154,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SQNS opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $7.59.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Friday, November 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sequans Communications from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.44.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.