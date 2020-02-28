Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) Insider Leigh Mackender Purchases 23,250 Shares

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) insider Leigh Mackender purchased 23,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.15 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of A$49,987.50 ($35,452.13).

ASX:SSM traded down A$0.08 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, reaching A$2.10 ($1.49). 4,570,114 shares of the stock traded hands. Service Stream Limited has a 12 month low of A$1.98 ($1.40) and a 12 month high of A$3.06 ($2.17). The stock has a market capitalization of $855.71 million and a P/E ratio of 16.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$2.54 and a 200 day moving average of A$2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Service Stream’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Service Stream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Service Stream Company Profile

Service Stream Limited accesses, designs, builds, installs, and maintains networks in Australia. It operates through Fixed Communications, Network Construction, and Energy & Water segments. The Fixed Communications segment offers a range of operations and maintenance, and other works services, including customer connections and service assurance, as well as asset remediation, augmentation, and relocation to the owners of fixed-line telecommunication networks.

