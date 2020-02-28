Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Buckingham Research from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SERV. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Servicemaster Global to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. TheStreet lowered Servicemaster Global from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Servicemaster Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

Shares of NYSE SERV opened at $37.43 on Friday. Servicemaster Global has a twelve month low of $33.05 and a twelve month high of $58.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.48.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Servicemaster Global had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Servicemaster Global will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,077,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $698,874,000 after buying an additional 2,821,973 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 4.8% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,731,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,065,000 after purchasing an additional 400,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 18.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,928,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,317 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 294.4% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,771,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,953 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,267,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

