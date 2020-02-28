Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) has been given a C$10.00 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 81.16% from the company’s current price.

VII has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 target price on Seven Generations Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. CIBC lifted their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.50.

Shares of TSE VII traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$5.52. 1,256,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Seven Generations Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.76 and a twelve month high of C$11.14. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 3.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.66.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

