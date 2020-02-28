Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 144.57% from the stock’s previous close.

VII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark decreased their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 price target on Seven Generations Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.50.

VII stock traded down C$0.17 on Friday, reaching C$5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,111. Seven Generations Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.76 and a 52 week high of C$11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

