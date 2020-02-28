SHIELD (XSH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $12.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 28th. SHIELD has a market cap of $88,457.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,615.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.41 or 0.02583941 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $309.18 or 0.03592005 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00691158 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.23 or 0.00791191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00011023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00086274 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00028452 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00594779 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

