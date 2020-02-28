Shiloh Industries (SHLO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Shiloh Industries to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Shiloh Industries has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $258.96 million for the quarter. Shiloh Industries had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. On average, analysts expect Shiloh Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SHLO opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.33. Shiloh Industries has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $6.77.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shiloh Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut Shiloh Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Shiloh Industries Company Profile

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

