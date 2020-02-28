Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP)

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 350 ($4.60) in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 377.40 ($4.96).

Shares of JUP stock opened at GBX 304 ($4.00) on Friday. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12 month low of GBX 310.30 ($4.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 437.80 ($5.76). The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 10.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 385.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 367.54.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

